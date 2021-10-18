 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $319,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $319,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $319,900

Get inside to see this well taken care of 2 story home sitting in popular Fox Hollow. Living room has huge bay window looking out over front yard. All hardwood floors throughout entry, kitchen and dining area. Kitchen has plenty of storage with newer appliances, pantry, double lazy Susan's, breakfast bar and desk area. Family room has all brick gas log fireplace and built-ins on each side. All 3 bedrooms are located on the 2nd level. Master suite has his/her closets and ¾ bath with double sinks. Basement is finished with rec. room and has a huge storeroom. Backyard has decorative stamped patio surrounded with trees and mostly privacy fenced yard to give you a private feel. This home is located just a couple blocks from Lux Middle School and Holmes Lake. Come take a look before its gone!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Motorcyclist dies in Lincoln crash
Crime and Courts

Motorcyclist dies in Lincoln crash

  • Updated

Lincoln police officers provided medical assistance until Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded and transported the man to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to LPD. 

Biz Buzz: Longtime Lincoln restaurant cutting back
Dining

Biz Buzz: Longtime Lincoln restaurant cutting back

  • Updated

The owner of Pepe's Bistro said the restaurant won't have a dining room anymore so that he has more time to spend with his 85-year-old mother. There will still be grab-and-go items, hot soup and a hot burrito of the day.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News