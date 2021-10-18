3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $319,900

Get inside to see this well taken care of 2 story home sitting in popular Fox Hollow. Living room has huge bay window looking out over front yard. All hardwood floors throughout entry, kitchen and dining area. Kitchen has plenty of storage with newer appliances, pantry, double lazy Susan's, breakfast bar and desk area. Family room has all brick gas log fireplace and built-ins on each side. All 3 bedrooms are located on the 2nd level. Master suite has his/her closets and ¾ bath with double sinks. Basement is finished with rec. room and has a huge storeroom. Backyard has decorative stamped patio surrounded with trees and mostly privacy fenced yard to give you a private feel. This home is located just a couple blocks from Lux Middle School and Holmes Lake. Come take a look before its gone!