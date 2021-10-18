Get inside to see this well taken care of 2 story home sitting in popular Fox Hollow. Living room has huge bay window looking out over front yard. All hardwood floors throughout entry, kitchen and dining area. Kitchen has plenty of storage with newer appliances, pantry, double lazy Susan's, breakfast bar and desk area. Family room has all brick gas log fireplace and built-ins on each side. All 3 bedrooms are located on the 2nd level. Master suite has his/her closets and ¾ bath with double sinks. Basement is finished with rec. room and has a huge storeroom. Backyard has decorative stamped patio surrounded with trees and mostly privacy fenced yard to give you a private feel. This home is located just a couple blocks from Lux Middle School and Holmes Lake. Come take a look before its gone!
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $319,900
Watch Now: Patrol helicopter captures the view we've all wanted to see of the Memorial Stadium light spectacular
A Nebraska State Patrol copter circled Memorial Stadium to show Saturday's third-quarter-ending light show from all sides, while a trooper recorded the sound on the field. And the crowd went wild.
'We keep finding ways to lose': Huskers fall behind early, squander second-half opportunities in another close loss
A flat first half gave way to a second half equally filled with big plays and mind-numbing miscues as Minnesota downed Nebraska 30-23 Saturday in Minneapolis.
Lincoln police officers provided medical assistance until Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded and transported the man to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to LPD.
The opinion says that in light of conflicting medical information, doctors should be free to use "additional tools that could save lives, keep patients out of the hospital and provide relief for our already strained healthcare system."
The owner of Pepe's Bistro said the restaurant won't have a dining room anymore so that he has more time to spend with his 85-year-old mother. There will still be grab-and-go items, hot soup and a hot burrito of the day.
Watch now: NU officials say they're looking at fixes for pedestrian bottleneck outside Memorial Stadium
Thousands of people remained at a standstill on Stadium Drive following last Saturday's loss to Michigan, with some fans taking nearly half an hour to trudge the length of the football field.
Lincoln Police now say that after the shooting they found a half a pound of marijuana in the Mercedes, along with a firearm and a second gun in the backseat. A third gun was believed to have been left at the scene by the shooter.
Dr. Matt Maslonka, a pulmonologist, says local health professionals are seeing levels of suffering and loss "that no one should have to witness" because of people not getting vaccinated.
New details are emerging in the disappearance of Linda Dillard, a 55-year-old woman last seen in rural Table Rock on June 16.
The 42-year-old still had its window stickers, and that new car smell.