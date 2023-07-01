THIS IS DIRT. It is an example of one of many floors plans that you can build with Hartland Homes. You choose the plan and the colors! Build Brand NEW, Affordable, Energy Efficient, Great Warranties! Hartland Homes' The Santa Fe plan. Call today to see what dreams we can build for you!
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $319,400
Related to this story
Most Popular
Factions are clashing in a disaffiliation movement in the United Methodist Church over the denomination's approach to sexuality, but the confl…
Chris Schroeder is seeking $41,663 for his son's medical expenses. The boy fell 10 feet from a rock-climbing wall at a summer camp in 2021.
The four-star prospect was having breakfast in the Haymarket with a crowd of other Nebraska official visitors when he had an epiphany about hi…
“It’s really sad,” former Nebraska coach Frank Solich said. “Great kid. Huge heart in everything he did.”
The restaurant has nothing to do with the Big Ten Conference or the Huskers. Instead, it's a nod to Platte County, which is No. 10 in Nebraska…