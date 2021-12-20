3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $315,000

Open floor plan features a two-story entry, open dining room/office & living room. you'll find wood style flooring throughout the kitchen and dinette. Kitchen has ample cabinetry, center island, pantry, and office space. Main floor laundry room with coat closet and storage. The spaciousness doesn't stop there. The 2nd floor offers Master and 2 additional large bedrooms and a full hall bathroom. .The basement is finished with a bathroom and loads of flex space currently used as THREE non conforming bedrooms! Schedule your appointment today.