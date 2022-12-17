 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $315,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $315,000

Townhome with luxury finishes in convenient Yankee Ridge Villas! Schools, shopping and dining all in walking distance. This 3 bedroom, 3 bath townhome has granite countertops throughout, birch kitchen cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Open concept living space, large kitchen with pantry and bar seating, laundry on the upper level near bedrooms, attached 2 stall garage. Primary suite has double sinks and a walk-in closet. Wonderful patio area with yard and privacy fence. HOA covers trash, cable, mowing, exterior water and snow removal for you. Call today to schedule your private showing!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News