3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $312,500

Check out this fully remodeled Country Club stunner ready for a new owner! Features include 3 bedrooms (refinished hardwood floors!), 3 bath areas (NEW tiled shower, NEW vanities!), NEW luxury vinyl tile flooring, NEW kitchen (NEW white shaker cabinets & hardware, NEW quartz counter tops with stainless steel sink, NEW tiled backsplash!), NEW stainless steel appliances, NEW light fixtures & ceiling fans, 1st floor laundry, NEW paint, NEW recessed lighting, finished basement with store room & workshop, NEW windows, NEW maintenance free vinyl siding, NEW roof, NEW covered front porch & railing, partially fenced back yard and 2 stall detached garage. This home is truly a rare find. A gorgeous blend of new with old in a historic neighborhood just on block from a park. Call today! View More