 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $308,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $308,000

MODEL HOME. NOT for sale. **pricing subject to change. check with a Hartland agent on current pricing. Hartland Homes Ezekiel Plan. Check out this "Smart" home! It includes the Brilliant smart home system complete with Ring doorbell and ecobee thermostat. There is Luxury Vinyl Planking throughout the first floor, granite countertops, 2 large walk-in-closets, and a HUGE primary bedroom. You'll love the open concept first floor. Also included: energy efficient Windows by Marvin, 95% efficient furnace, and closing costs paid!* and so much more. Call today to see what dreams we can build for you! *check with listing agent for details on closing costs credit

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News