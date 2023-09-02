Better than new construction townhome in North Central Lincoln! 1300 square feet of living space that is zero entry and an end unit. 3 bedrooms 2 baths with open floor plan. Large breakfast bar in the kitchen in addition to the informal dining room lends itself to larger gatherings or just a spacious feel. Tons of luxury vinyl planking make this a very minimum maintenance home.
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $305,000
