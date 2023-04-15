Prairie Village North townhome available now! This townhome with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a 2 stall garage has been exceptionally maintained. The main level is open concept with custom made blinds, LVT flooring, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The basement includes a family room and a gigantic storage room. The driveway and sidewalk leading up to the front door have been reinforced and sealed in 2021. The garage was insulated and drywalled in 2022. Call today for a private showing!