Wonderfully unique, urban-modern design patio home in Garden View Community – North. This eco-friendly home features many upgrades including vinyl plank flooring in all rooms on both levels, Quartz countertops, recessed lighting throughout, and fenced patio area with raised garden beds used for herbs and perennials. The main level consists of an efficient, open layout of living room, dining space, powder bath and kitchen with transom windows for an abundance of natural daylight,. Upstairs is the owners suite with sizable walk-in closet and private bath with double vanities. There are 2 additional bedrooms, laundry closet, full bath, and loft area for desk space, gaming or to just chill. The seller have installed a brand new solar energy system that will keep your energy costs low and consistent. Can you imagine consistent costs in these times?! There is additional storage in the garage as well as 220V outlet for your EV.
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $304,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Officer Sara Khalil, who was at LPD since 2013, had been on leave for a knee injury since late September. And Officer Erin Spilker, who sued in January, has resigned effective March 21.
Cruz Manley would have celebrated his fifth birthday on Tuesday. To honor him, his family has named March 1 "Cruz Day" and has asked friends, family and the Lincoln community to do random acts of kindness in his name.
In 2014, a woman told Lincoln police her 10-year-old daughter said the man had touched her inappropriately multiple times, according to the affidavit. In 2021, another girl came forward alleging he had touched her inappropriately.
The 19-year-old was riding north on South 70th Street at around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday when he passed two motorcyclists he was riding with before losing control, according to police.
Officers found the man wearing new Husker Adidas shoes and Saltdogs shorts and stuffing items into a duffle bag filled with concession items, a garbage bag with 37 bottles of water and a tote with more clothes from both teams.
Donovan Raiola enthusiastically encourages his group. But he's also holding them to a certain high standard — one that his brother, Dominic, helped establish.
Police said two motorcyclists were traveling northbound on 70th Street near Stevens Ridge Road when one of the bikes lost control, striking the curb and then a fence.
Omar Manning, at 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, is a big body practicing in a new spot as Nebraska goes through the early stages of spring drills.
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost probably is going to have to win more games than he loses in 2022 to get to 2023. This spring, NU will work on a new-look offense with a revamped staff. No question, it should be very interesting.
Scott Frost's contract was extended in late 2019 and Fred Hoiberg's six months after. Now, those agreements are the center of attention.