3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $300,000

Greg A Eloge, M: 402-210-7668, greg@elitenebraska.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Come see this beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bath Ranch located in Northeast Lincoln. You'll fall in love with the amazing curb appeal and the open concept design with vaulted ceilings. New roof to home & shed (21), dishwasher (21), projector (18), google nest (20), and garbage disposal (20). Every commodity you'll need within minutes. Call to Schedule a showing today!

