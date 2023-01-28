Townhome with luxury finishes in convenient Yankee Ridge Villas! Schools, shopping and dining all in walking distance. This 3 bedroom, 3 bath townhome has granite countertops throughout, birch kitchen cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Open concept living space, large kitchen with pantry and bar seating, laundry on the upper level near bedrooms, attached 2 stall garage. Primary suite has double sinks and a walk-in closet. Wonderful patio area with yard and privacy fence. HOA covers trash, cable, mowing, exterior water and snow removal for you. Call today to schedule your private showing!
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $300,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A TikTok captured in a Lincoln nail salon has gone viral, garnering over 16 million views on the social media platform.
Mike Wolfe and Robbie Wolfe, stars of The History Channel’s “American Pickers,” filmed a segment at the Minden museum. The episode, “Wolfes Go West,” will air at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Billboards have been installed in Lincoln and one is set to be installed in Columbus this week.
Two longtime members of Nebraska football’s medical and training staff are no longer with the program.
A new era begins now, writes Amie Just, and according to Husker coaches, it will involve one of the keys to program success under Tom Osborne.
Year 1 of Matt Rhule's rebuilds have been full of losses. On the “Bussin’ With the Boys” podcast, Rhule said he thinks his first season at Nebraska will be different.
(Records through Saturday)
A 20-year-old man displaying "lethargic behavior" got inside Irving two times on Monday morning before he struck a car in the parking lot and crashed into a nearby fence.
Community members and state officials squeezed into a classroom at the UNL College of Law to support the first graduating class of Lincoln's DUI Court.
Authorities arrested Cali Heikes, 25, of Winside, on Sunday. No charges were filed by Wednesday.