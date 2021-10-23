3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $300,000

Welcome to this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 3 car garage walkout ranch in Hub Hall Heights. Walk into the open concept living space with engineered bamboo flooring. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, wonderful dark stained cabinetry, and quartz countertops. Step onto your deck through sliding glass doors located in the dining area. You can walk down the staircase to the spacious backyard with newer privacy fence. The unfinished basement is ready to put your creative mind to work. Easy access to downtown Lincoln and the Interstate. Check this one out before it is gone.