3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $299,950

Welcome to the Farmington Villa in Garden View North. This 3 suite, 3 bathroom home is one of our most popular model to date and features an open concept main floor with beautifully appointed kitchen with large center island, granite counters, soft close drawers and vinyl plank flooring throughout the main level. Upstairs you'll find a large master suite including a walk-in closet and 2 large bedrooms + full bathroom. The laundry room is conveniently located on the second floor as well. In Garden View you'll have access to 2 stocked ponds, open fields and over 1.5 miles of walking trails with an abundance of wildlife. HOA takes care of lawn care, snow removal, ponds & trails and garbage service. All you have to do is move in and enjoy.