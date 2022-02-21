 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $299,950

This beautiful, updated 1.5 story house is the perfect family home. There is over 1800 square feet of finish in this 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home and is conveniently located on a tree-lined cul de sac which includes a 3 stall garage and a fully fenced back yard. Much of the home has been beautifully repainted. The open concept of the kitchen and living room makes it perfect for family gatherings. The 980 square foot basement is waiting for finish and includes an egress window - perfect for a 4th legal bedroom. Make your appointment today.

