MODEL HOME. NOT for sale. **pricing subject to change. check with a Hartland agent on current pricing. Hartland Homes Ezekiel Plan. Check out this "Smart" home! It includes the Brilliant smart home system complete with Ring doorbell and ecobee thermostat. There is Luxury Vinyl Planking throughout the first floor, granite countertops, 2 large walk-in-closets, and a HUGE primary bedroom. You'll love the open concept first floor. Also included: energy efficient Integrity Windows by Marvin, 95% efficient furnace, and closing costs paid!* and so much more. Call today to see what dreams we can build for you! *check with listing agent for details on closing costs credit
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $299,564
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Huskers had coaches in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to meet with former LSU quarterback Myles Brennan, who entered the transfer portal last month.
- Updated
A new Nebraska offensive line candidate emerged over the weekend as Scott Frost looks to fill three more positions.
- Updated
Neither addition has been formalized by Nebraska, though that could happen Tuesday evening or Wednesday. Here's what we know.
- Updated
Sam Mustipher describes Donovan Raiola as one of the most respected people in the Bears' organization. He's ready for his big job at NU, Mustipher says.
- Updated
Donovan Raiola knows what Nebraska football is all about. He'll come to Lincoln to create a legacy. He'll come breathing fire. He's a Raiola. Say no more.
Huskers recruiting ticker: Visits shuffling as NSD approaches; in-state updates; a DB (back) on the radar?
- Updated
The latest news, notes and information regarding Nebraska football recruiting.
'Tonight they put it together:' Sparked by freshmen — and defense, of course — NU stuns Texas to reach Final Four
- Updated
- 4 min to read
The Huskers took down mighty Texas and its crazy-good offense on Saturday in the NCAA Elite Eight 25-19, 25-23, 23-25, 25-21.
- Updated
The airline will end its flights to Minneapolis next month. Airport Director David Haring said the news was completely unexpected.
- Updated
The latest news and notes in Nebraska football recruiting.
- Updated
Need to catch up on Nebraska's recruiting efforts before the early signing period next week? We've got you covered.