3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $299,564

MODEL HOME. NOT for sale. **pricing subject to change. check with a Hartland agent on current pricing. Hartland Homes Ezekiel Plan. Check out this "Smart" home! It includes the Brilliant smart home system complete with Ring doorbell and ecobee thermostat. There is Luxury Vinyl Planking throughout the first floor, granite countertops, 2 large walk-in-closets, and a HUGE primary bedroom. You'll love the open concept first floor. Also included: energy efficient Integrity Windows by Marvin, 95% efficient furnace, and closing costs paid!* and so much more. Call today to see what dreams we can build for you! *check with listing agent for details on closing costs credit