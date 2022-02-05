 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $294,900

Wonderfully unique, urban-modern design patio home in Garden View Community – North. This eco-friendly home features many upgrades including vinyl plank flooring in all rooms on both levels, Quartz countertops, recessed lighting throughout, and fenced patio area with raised garden beds used for herbs and perennials. The main level consists of an efficient, open layout of living room, dining space, powder bath and kitchen with transom windows for an abundance of natural daylight,. Upstairs is the owners suite with sizable walk-in closet and private bath with double vanities. There are 2 additional bedrooms, laundry closet, full bath, and loft area for desk space, gaming or to just chill. The seller have installed a brand new solar energy system that will keep your energy costs low and consistent. Can you imagine consistent costs in these times?! There is additional storage in the garage as well as 220V outlet for your EV.

