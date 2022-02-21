3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $290,000

If you're looking for North Lincoln, you won't want to miss this multi-level home! This home offers 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, over 2000 sq ft, a double attached garage, a fenced backyard, and so much more! The living room, upon entering, has vaulted ceilings giving this home a wide open feeling we all love. Upstairs you will find the primary bedroom w/primary bath and walk in closet, as well as the additional two bedrooms and a bathroom. This home offers a second living room area off of the garage entry on the lower level with an additional bathroom/laundry plus an additional level below that! The space just keeps going! Make your appointment today!