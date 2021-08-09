3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $289,000

There is NO PLACE LIKE HOME! This WALKOUT RANCH home located in the ST. PETERS neighborhood has over 2,500 sqft of finished living space! Starting with the amazing curb appeal, walk in to find an easy- flow floor plan with the great room, dining room, and kitchen. Down the hall you will find the primary bedroom with ensuite bath, 2 more bedrooms, and another full bathroom. In the walkout basement you’ll find an expansive rec room/ family room with built in cabinetry, nonconforming bedroom, extra storage area/craft room, bathroom and laundry room. In the backyard, you’ll find an entertainer's paradise with mature trees, flowerbeds, and a sunshade to relax under all backing to a commons area! Make your appointment today! Quick access to Hwy 2, near fabulous restaurants & shopping.