3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $289,000

Exceptionally clean, like new Townhouse; with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms. Two stall car garage. All appliances included. Newly finished full basement with Large family room and a full bathroom. Ready for a 4th bedroom. Luxury vinyl plank flooring in the basement and on the main floor. Nice vinyl fence and large deck. A new shed..Close to nearly everything from shoppings, fitness and health care facilities, schools, dining and easy access to interstate and other outlets for commuting. Call to set up an appointment to view much more on this nice townhome.. Thank you for your business.