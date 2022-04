Come see this beautiful Garden Valley 3 bed, 3 bath daylight ranch style home that backs up to a large commons area with lots of wildlife to sit on the large deck or patio to watch. This home was built in late 2018 on a larger lot and offers an open concept main floor, kitchen with island and first floor laundry. Two bedrooms and two bathrooms on main floor. The basement has a large family room, bedroom with attached bath and a large storage room.