Marie O'Hara, M: 402-590-7602, marie@nebraskarealty.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - FANTASTIC, MOVE-IN-READY, split foyer in North Hill / Prairie Ridge. Built in 2001 by Rembolt Homes & has been impeccably cared for & owned by only one homeowner. NEW (2022) water heater. NEW (2021) carpet in basement, microwave & garbage disposal. NEW (2020) roof. NEW kitchen countertops, flooring, sink & faucet. Other new updates include: Newly stained kitchen cabinets, flooring in bathrooms, smoke detectors, fresh paint throughout, deck re-stained, new light fixtures, doorknobs/locks, window blinds, & new storm door on back. The huge, level backyard is enclosed by a wood, privacy fence with new fence gates. Pride of homeownership really shows in this home! Don't miss out on your chance to own this well cared for home... schedule your showing today!! All measurements approximate.
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $285,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The board ruled that a Gretna player failed to establish residency within the district, thus making him ineligible to play.
- Updated
Ajay Allen was verbally committed to play for new Husker running backs coach Bryan Applewhite at TCU. Now, he's visiting Lincoln.
- Updated
When Nebraska popped on Casey Thompson’s radar as a possible transfer destination, two names popped into Charles Thompson's mind: Mickey Joseph and Kenny Wilhite. That helped the Huskers' chances greatly.
- Updated
Caffey, a second-team All-American middle blocker, needs an NCAA waiver because she’d be a rare seven-season college athlete.
- Updated
Nitro Burger is closing its doors, while a new restaurant has plans to open locally.
- Updated
Nebraska double-dipped in the transfer quarterback market, pairing former Florida State signal-caller Chubba Purdy with Casey Thompson.
- Updated
The facilities were put in receivership in 2018 after failing to make payroll.
- Updated
She’s the first player from Nebraska’s six-player 2021 recruiting class that's no longer with the program.
- Updated
"Every school that I've gone to, I've gotten a 'Go Big Red' as soon as I walked in," Bryan Applewhite says of life on the recruiting trail.
Driving for 6: Huskers' 2023 QB recruiting continues to take shape; who's in town for NU's first junior day?
- Updated
Several players have entered Nebraska's 2023 picture at quarterback, and we take a look at some of those prospects along with a preview of junior day.