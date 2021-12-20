3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $285,000

**LARGE BRICK 3+1BR 3BATH RANCH**This good-sized classic Lincoln ranch has 1764sf on just the main floor. The WINDOWS HAVE BEEN REPLACED. Roomy Living Room with Hardwood Floors connects to a lovely terrace. Perfect for morning coffee! Kitchen has been updated with Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Sink & Faucet. Eat-In Dining Area & Skylight bring extra joy to the space! Functional Built-ins inside the Pantry Cabinet make this already large kitchen even better. Across the hall is the Formal Dining Room with Hardwood Floors & Built-In China Hutch. Convert this space to a huge 4th Bedroom if that fits your needs better. 3 more bedrooms with hardwood floors and 2 bathrooms complete the main floor. The basement is finished a smaller den area leading out to the enclosed patio plus a very large Family Room. You'll find a 2nd Kitchen here plus more Built-In Cabinets in the Wet Bar area. Basement 3/4 Bath has been updated. Tour this timeless, centrally-located home today!