Andy Mahan, M: 402-315-8931, andy.mahan@exclistings.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Pre-Inspected! Nearly new 2-story townhome with fabulous location in SE Lincoln! This west facing 3 bedroom / 3 bathroom / 2-car garage townhome features granite countertops, solid wood soft-close cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and a spacious pantry. Sit and relax on the back deck with no rear neighbors as it backs up to lightly wooded common area. HOA covers lawn care, trash/recycling, sprinkler system maintenance, and snow removal. Walk out basement is a blank canvass awaiting your own personal design! Close to shopping, restaurants, and schools. Make it yours!