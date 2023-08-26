Fabulous 2 story townhome located in Northeast Lincoln.This open floor plan includes 3 large bedrooms (primary bedroom is 12 X 20 with 8 1/2 x 9' with walk in closet) and 3 bath areas. 2-car attached garage has professionally installed epoxy floor coating plus remotes and keypad.Modern kitchen has soft close cabinets, granite countertops and upgraded stainless steel appliances with gas range. Washer and dryer included. Fenced backyard with gate. HOA is 1045 /yr for lawn care, trash, recycling, snow removal and common area maintenance. Close to shopping, restaurants, parks, golf, trails, I -80 access.