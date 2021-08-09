 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $275,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $275,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $275,000

Looking for the property with a secret garden? Here it is! Turn key ready to call your home. 3 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage, open concept. Walk in to a beautiful kitchen with wood floors. This home has a beautiful family room in back, newer windows, and the back yard is your personal secret garden with flowers and trees, covered patio, canvas sun shades and Pella windows.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News