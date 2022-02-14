3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $275,000

Marie O'Hara, M: 402-590-7602, marie@nebraskarealty.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - FANTASTIC, MOVE-IN-READY, split foyer in North Hill / Prairie Ridge. Built in 2001 by Rembolt Homes & has been impeccably cared for & owned by only one homeowner. NEW (2022) water heater. NEW (2021) carpet in basement, microwave & garbage disposal. NEW (2020) roof. NEW kitchen countertops, flooring, sink & faucet. Other new updates include: Newly stained kitchen cabinets, flooring in bathrooms, smoke detectors, fresh paint throughout, deck re-stained, new light fixtures, doorknobs/locks, window blinds, & new storm door on back. The huge, level backyard is enclosed by a wood, privacy fence with new fence gates. Pride of homeownership really shows in this home! Don't miss out on your chance to own this well cared for home... schedule your showing today!! All measurements approximate.