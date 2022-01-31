3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $275,000

Daniel Sedlacek, M: 402-613-7639, dsedlacek@nebraskarealty.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - Very clean, move in ready home in North Lincoln! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, Ranch Style home, is truly a rare find in this market. Located just minutes from interstate access, this home offers an open living room/kitchen concept as well as a large basement recreation/living room. The fully fenced, well manicured yard, sits on a corner lot. All appliances stay with this home upon sale, ideal for first time home buyers or as an investment property. Don't wait, this home will not last long!