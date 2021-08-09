3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $274,900

An unexpected gem of a house--a split entry home with a walk-out basement backing to 14 acres of common area. Flows like a multi-level. Enter the home on the main level with living room with gas fireplace, formal dining, kitchen and informal dining area. Go up a half flight of stairs to all three bedrooms on one floor. Primary bedroom has en-suite bathroom and access to a private back deck. Deck is connected via stairs to the large deck off of the informal dining room. The laundry is a half-flight of stairs down from the living room. The walk-out basement is finished including a rec room with fireplace, half-bathroom, and access to a concrete patio. The 2 car garage is fully insulated and dry-walled with built-in shelving, floor drain, interior water faucet and dog wash station! All flooring is engineered hard wood or tile making it easy to clean and easy to maintain. Walking trail into the common area runs along side of house providing easy access. Don't miss this opportunity!!