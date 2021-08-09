 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $274,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $274,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $274,900

Welcome to 401 Wedgewood Drive. This very well maintained 3 bedroom, 3 bath, ranch style home is situated in a fantastic location with an even better lot. Exterior features of the home include a newer roof, plenty of landscape areas, storage shed, fully fenced in yard, underground sprinklers in the front of the property, covered porch, large patio in the back and of course, privacy in the back yard. Inside the home we have 3 bedrooms on the main floor with 2 non conforming bedrooms in the basement. Large living room space, formal dining area, and a wonderful 4 seasons room that was added to the back of the home. We also have a wonderful multi purpose room that can be used as a den, family room, sitting room, with a direct vent gas fireplace. This is a great spot for privacy to watch TV or read a book. This really is a great opportunity, please don't wait long, call today to schedule your own private showing.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News