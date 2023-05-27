Don't miss this "like new" Southwest Lincoln ranch home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 stall attached garage. You will love the open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and recently added interior touches. The home has nice curb appeal with assorted landscaping plus a large back yard with privacy fence, patio and pergola. The home features energy efficient windows and 95% efficient furnace. The basement incudes a rough-in for bath and egress window for additional bedrooms. You are only minutes away from Hwy 77, the Interstate, shopping and Pioneers Park.