3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $270,000

Open house Friday 2/25 5-7pm. Location is KEY with this 2018 built 3 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage townhome in Antelope Square. This is a prime location; an end unit that is walking distance to UNL, close to antelope valley bike trails, downtown restaurants and entertainment. The main floor features LVP flooring, granite countertop, open concept kitchen, pantry, informal dining and living area and powder bathroom. Laundry is conveniently located upstairs with the 3 bedrooms. Off of the second bedroom you will find a delightful upper level private terrace with views of the Capital. The basement is unfinished with a rough-in for a 4th bathroom and egress for 4th bedroom as well as space for additional storage and a rec room. Just because this is townhome, doesn't mean you can't enjoy your outdoor living space, Memorial Stadium is in sight from the front porch and community garden is just a skip away. These gorgeous townhomes so close to the university don't come on the market often.