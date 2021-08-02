3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $269,900

Dave Triplett, M: 402-480-4056, daveknowshouses@gmail.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - Check out this well maintained 3 Bed, 3 Bath, Split Foyer, with finished basement and a 3 stall garage! You love this nice, bright, airy home featuring an open floor plan, cathedral ceilings, and dining bay window. The large kitchen features a center island, pantry, breakfast bar and ample cabinet space. The primary bedroom has a walk-in closet & 3/4 bath. Enjoy the daylight finished basement family area with 3/4 bath. The 3 stall garage give you extra storage & vehicle space. Located in the popular Northern Lights subdivision, you'll love being close to shopping, schools, & parks.