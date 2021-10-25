3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $269,900

Well cared for home in coveted Maxey/Lux/East school district!! 3 bedroom, 3 bath home, with fantastic back yard on commons! Main floor has open living room with gas fireplace, dining room and attractive kitchen with all stainless appliances and large pantry. Large primary bedroom with en suite and ample closet space. 2 additional bedrooms and full bath complete the main level. Unique producing grape vine canopy over the deck! Lower level living space includes a built in Murphy bed that is easy to open and close to accommodate guests along with a 1/2 bath. Oversized 2 stall garage attached. Roof and gutters new in 2017. Living room bay window and primary bedroom window new in 2020. In the backyard you will find a custom built brick/stone oven! Brick patio, hot tub and enclosed storage under the deck.