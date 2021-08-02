 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $269,900

This great floor plan features a cathedral ceiling in the living room and kitchen. the kitchen and dinning room has the space you're looking for! The deck overlooks the backyard and mature trees that border the property. The walkout basement leads out to the 11 X 12 covered patio. Need more storage? The shed stays! Just a short drive to shopping, schools, downtown and the interstate!

