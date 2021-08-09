Susan Buettner, M: 402-580-5041, susanb@lifestylesrealtygroup.com, https://www.realtyonegroupsterling.com - Price adjustment on this amazingly cool one of a kind home with 9ft+ tall ceilings, a gorgeous covered front porch, huge living spaces, a large bedroom loft and an interesting basement making this home one of a kind. If you want to own a unicorn, this is it, no one will have a home similar to yours. The backyard has a privacy fence and it is large enough for entertaining or allowing your fur babies to run for hours. As for entertaining, the dining room is so large a 7x7 custom table, seating 12 comfortably, sits in the middle of the space with ample room for others to join in. The front living room has a beautifully painted fireplace with a inset book shelf and oversized windows. So many features to see, make your appointment now.
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $269,000
