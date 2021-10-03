 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $265,000

EASTRIDGE GEM! Welcome HOME to this gorgeous 3 bed+ 2 bath ranch that has all the charm + updates! This mid century beauty has so much curb appeal and has been updated top to bottom! Beautifully updated kitchen and light fixtures with cabinet space galore + generous sized dining space! Charming living room with TONS of natural light PLUS original hardwood floors. Downstairs you will find a quaint family room for movie & game nights AND an updated bathroom + office. TONS of storage! Fully fenced backyard oasis gives you so much room to run, jump and play! Two stall garage + extra storage. Homeowner has given this home so much love and attention: gorgeous exterior paint [2021], new roof [2019] + gutters [2020], replaced water heater [2019] plus landscaping! Don't miss out on this beauty! It will go fast so call today!

