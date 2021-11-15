 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $265,000

Spacious Wedgewood 3+1 bedroom multi-level with a fantastic location on a tree lined street within walking distance of Pyrtle Elementary. With modern farmhouse touches throughout, this home is move in ready! The main level has an attached two stall garage and office. Upstairs is a large living room and updated kitchen with granite countertops and pantry. The upper level has 3 bedrooms including a primary bedroom with 3/4 bath, and large guest rooms that share a full bath. Bonus family room with daylight windows, new bath and laundry downstairs. All appliances stay, including a new washer and dryer. Don't miss the large deck for entertaining and huge fenced yard!

