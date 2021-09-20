 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $264,900

Updated!! Colonial Hills Neighborhood!! Three bedroom three bathroom home,,, Three bedrooms with two full bathrooms on the main level. Basement family room with a wood burning fireplace and a bonus room that can be used as an office/game room. A 3/4 bathroom through the laundry area in the basement.. Large backyard with partial privacy fence and a large covered deck so you can sit outside any time of the day. ( All room sizes are approximate)

