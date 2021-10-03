 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $264,500

3 Bedroom 2 Bath Ranch alert in popular NE Lincoln neighborhood! 8801 Leighton is a 2006 built ranch home just waiting for you to make yours. The main level features an open concept living room, dining area and kitchen. The main floor also has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, including a master bedroom and bath ensuite. The yard is spacious, green and almost completely fenced! This great home is full of future potential with a large unfinished basement ready to be finished and includes rough ins for a future bath. This is a must see!

