3 Bedroom 2 Bath Ranch alert in popular NE Lincoln neighborhood! 8801 Leighton is a 2006 built ranch home just waiting for you to make yours. The main level features an open concept living room, dining area and kitchen. The main floor also has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, including a master bedroom and bath ensuite. The yard is spacious, green and almost completely fenced! This great home is full of future potential with a large unfinished basement ready to be finished and includes rough ins for a future bath. This is a must see!
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $264,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
This week, a 65-year-old man who fantasized about beheading and eating a teenager quietly moved into a house in the Woods Park neighborhood.
- Updated
Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said five citations for assault and three citations for disturbing the peace were spread among three girls, ages 11, 12 and 13.
- Updated
Chris Dishman would like to see more nastiness in Nebraska's linemen, while Dave Rimington said defenses' stunting is causing confusion.
- Updated
COVID-19 cases have continued to decline in Lancaster County, an encouraging sign that has spurred the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Departm…
- Updated
It's Homecoming Week at Nebraska. Not that I care about that.
- Updated
The man first threw a rock at his girlfriend early Thursday as she fled the house they shared, and when she returned, he was standing in the house with a pistol in his waistband, according to police.
- Updated
The building process at Nebraska hasn't been easy, Scott Frost says. "But from where we started to where we are now, we are a way better team." Hard to argue with that.
Huskers have found a game-management formula to compete in the Big Ten; will they continue using it?
- Updated
Nebraska didn't cash in big either time, but in the past two games it may have found something to continue trying this season.
Searching for O-line answers, Scott Frost says Huskers will have 'open competition' this week. Who are some candidates?
- Updated
Nebraska’s starting offensive line may well look different Saturday night against Northwestern. Parker Gabriel name drops some possibilities.
- Updated
Lauren Stivrins has started hitting during practice, and if she doesn’t have any setbacks, she may be inching closer to returning.