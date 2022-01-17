3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $264,000

This charming, remodeled East Campus Professor's Row Cape Cod home features 3 bedroom, 2 baths, open kitchen/dining, living room with fireplace, hardwood floors throughout and a primary bedroom with huge walk in closet. the home sits on a 65'x140' lot with privacy fenced backyard, new composite deck, and covered patio, as well as an attached garage with extra parking slab. The basement is over half finished with a large family room with custom built in shelves at one end. A hidden china cabinet or pantry between the living room and dining room, the neutral décor, gorgeous wood floors, the third bedroom (currently used as music room) tucked off stair landing, and the special, mature neighborhood with decorative lighting are some of this home's many charms. Additionally, the Mo-Pac trail is 1.5 blocks away, the UNL dairy store, gardens and the East campus are down the street, and 2 neighborhood parks, a coffee house, and restaurants are nearby. This one is a gem.