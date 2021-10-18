 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $260,000

  • Updated
This beautiful Timber Ridge home is close to downtown, UNL, the interstate and more. The backyard abuts to a wooded area and has a large shed to store your yard toys or convert it to your own cave get away! This home features a cathedral ceiling over the kitchen and dinning room. The walkout basement leads to a covered patio, that is the perfect for enjoying our lovely Nebraska weather. It is missing something though, you!

