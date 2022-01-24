3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $259,900

Come see this original West Lincoln farmhouse! The remodeled board & batten, vaulted & beamed ceilings, & warm neutral color schemes serve as a nod to the traditional New England style. With 2,500+ finished above grade sqft, this 3+1 bedroom home is accommodating as well as move-in ready. The south half of the home is an addition from the 90s. Among the newly renovated features, the kitchen includes rustic butcher block countertops, new cabinetry, backsplashes, custom islands, stainless steel appliances, & a whitewashed brick wood burning fireplace. Just off the kitchen, an inviting exposed staircase sets up for a spacious dining experience. Adjacent to the dining room is a main floor bedroom & 3/4 bathroom. As you continue up to the loft you will find 2 bedrooms, a non conforming bedroom, & a full bathroom. The primary bedroom boasts 2 walk-in closets & a hidden staircase leading back to the main floor. The deep 2.5 stall garage is complete with 220v. Call to schedule a showing today!