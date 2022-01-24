Come see this original West Lincoln farmhouse! The remodeled board & batten, vaulted & beamed ceilings, & warm neutral color schemes serve as a nod to the traditional New England style. With 2,500+ finished above grade sqft, this 3+1 bedroom home is accommodating as well as move-in ready. The south half of the home is an addition from the 90s. Among the newly renovated features, the kitchen includes rustic butcher block countertops, new cabinetry, backsplashes, custom islands, stainless steel appliances, & a whitewashed brick wood burning fireplace. Just off the kitchen, an inviting exposed staircase sets up for a spacious dining experience. Adjacent to the dining room is a main floor bedroom & 3/4 bathroom. As you continue up to the loft you will find 2 bedrooms, a non conforming bedroom, & a full bathroom. The primary bedroom boasts 2 walk-in closets & a hidden staircase leading back to the main floor. The deep 2.5 stall garage is complete with 220v. Call to schedule a showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $259,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The board ruled that a Gretna player failed to establish residency within the district, thus making him ineligible to play.
- Updated
Ajay Allen was verbally committed to play for new Husker running backs coach Bryan Applewhite at TCU. Now, he's visiting Lincoln.
- Updated
When Nebraska popped on Casey Thompson’s radar as a possible transfer destination, two names popped into Charles Thompson's mind: Mickey Joseph and Kenny Wilhite. That helped the Huskers' chances greatly.
- Updated
Caffey, a second-team All-American middle blocker, needs an NCAA waiver because she’d be a rare seven-season college athlete.
- Updated
Nitro Burger is closing its doors, while a new restaurant has plans to open locally.
- Updated
Nebraska double-dipped in the transfer quarterback market, pairing former Florida State signal-caller Chubba Purdy with Casey Thompson.
- Updated
The facilities were put in receivership in 2018 after failing to make payroll.
- Updated
She’s the first player from Nebraska’s six-player 2021 recruiting class that's no longer with the program.
- Updated
"Every school that I've gone to, I've gotten a 'Go Big Red' as soon as I walked in," Bryan Applewhite says of life on the recruiting trail.
Driving for 6: Huskers' 2023 QB recruiting continues to take shape; who's in town for NU's first junior day?
- Updated
Several players have entered Nebraska's 2023 picture at quarterback, and we take a look at some of those prospects along with a preview of junior day.