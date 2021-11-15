 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $259,900

Recently remodeled 3+bed, 2 bath home in Belmont area is a must see! Not only is there an attached 2 stall garage, it also has an additional single stall garage in the large backyard that also features a nice deck and privacy fence. Plenty of space to entertain guest in the beautifully remodeled finished basement that also offers lots of storage.

