*Seller is open to flooring allowance!* The diamond in the rough you've been waiting for! A solid 3 +1 bed, 3 bath area ranch located west of 14th and Old Cheney, this home boasts over 1,700 sq. ft. on the main level!! Let your imagination run wild when you enter on how you will transform this home to be your own. All the big ticket items have been updated in the last 5 years: roof, A/C, furnace, water heater. Majority of the windows have been updated as well! Be sure to check out the newly remodeled guest bathroom on the main floor. There's an extra room beside the kitchen that could be used as a second dining. No worries on whether a king size bed will fit in the massive primary bedroom!! In the basement you'll find a good size living area with wood burning stove as well as a non-conforming bedroom/office. The garage is double deep fitting two vehicles in, or make the back your shop area. It is evident this home has been well cared for. Hurry fast and schedule your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $256,500
