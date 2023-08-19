Nearly new Townhome built in 2020 located close to downtown right off Capitol Parkway. The covered front porch offers you the opportunity to sit and relax on those beautiful summer evenings. The main floor open concept invites you and your guests with lots of space and first floor laundry. Upstairs you have three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and the mostly finished basement gives you tons of space to expand to with the possibility to have another legal bedroom.