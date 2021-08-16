3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $255,000

This enchanting bungalow known as the Brown/Klinck House, welcomes you from your first approach. The front porch offers a charming entrance and space for enjoying the yard and neighborhood. Inside are original quarter-sawn oak floors and trim in the craftsman style. You will be surprised by the large, open rooms on the main floor and the recently updated kitchen. The kitchen has maple, soft close cabinets; Italian tile back splash; stainless steel appliances and a gas range. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms with new windows and large closets plus a full bath with double sinks. Rarely do you find a home of this age that is also energy efficient and environmentally friendly. The spaces here are comfortable, and the heating and cooling bills are low. The yard is landscaped with lovely perennials, has a fully fenced back yard and nice deck for entertaining. Just one block from the grade school, and close to neighborhood shopping and amenities.