3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $252,000

This charming Dutch Colonial sitting on a lovely corner lot is ready to welcome your family home for the holidays. Featuring arched doorways, a formal dining room, living room with wood burning fireplace, kitchen with a cheerful breakfast nook and bright sunroom. This home has 3 bedrooms upstairs including a spacious primary bedroom, and 2 baths. The basement includes a finished office space and plenty of storage. 2 stall detached garage has a bonus workshop or studio space with a separate entrance.

