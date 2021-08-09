3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $249,900

Welcome to the home you've been waiting for! This brick front 3 bed, 3 bathroom ranch features an open floor plan with large vaulted ceilings in living room, kitchen and dining area. This home is warm and inviting with a beautiful wood burning fireplace and ample sunlight. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, an island and pantry. Just off the dining area, you can head on to the deck to the backyard that features a fully fenced in yard and no rear neighbors. That's right this home backs to mature trees and green space! Perfect for entertaining and relaxation. The large finished basement rec room is L-shaped, adding a wall to make an office or a non conforming bedroom would be a breeze. Also in the basement you'll find your favorite retreat from it all.....a 7x9 bath with whirlpool tub! This lovely ranch home is located on a sleepy dead end street so you can sit on the covered front porch in relative serenity.