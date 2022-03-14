Stylish, modern, contemporary... all perfect words to describe this gorgeous home with unique finishes! This property aims to please with a spacious, open floor plan. The main living level features dark floors, high ceilings, fireplace, informal dining, large kitchen (with a breakfast bar, extra cabinetry and sizable pantry!), powder bath, and oversized closet. Travel upstairs to hang out in one of the extra bedrooms or the primary suite. Laundry located on 2nd floor for convenience. Our favorite details inside the house include the upstairs (bonus!) loft space, the updated (beautiful!) bathrooms, and the accent lighting fixtures. Outside you'll be pleased to find a large patio surrounded by a full privacy fence, accented with evergreen trees. The location is hard to beat (park 1 block away!) with quick access to I-80, Hwy 77, Downtown Lincoln or the amenities in Fall Brook, Air Park, and more. Open House Sunday 3/13, 3:00-4:30, or call your Agent to schedule your private showing!
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $247,000
