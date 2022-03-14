 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $247,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $247,000

Stylish, modern, contemporary... all perfect words to describe this gorgeous home with unique finishes! This property aims to please with a spacious, open floor plan. The main living level features dark floors, high ceilings, fireplace, informal dining, large kitchen (with a breakfast bar, extra cabinetry and sizable pantry!), powder bath, and oversized closet. Travel upstairs to hang out in one of the extra bedrooms or the primary suite. Laundry located on 2nd floor for convenience. Our favorite details inside the house include the upstairs (bonus!) loft space, the updated (beautiful!) bathrooms, and the accent lighting fixtures. Outside you'll be pleased to find a large patio surrounded by a full privacy fence, accented with evergreen trees. The location is hard to beat (park 1 block away!) with quick access to I-80, Hwy 77, Downtown Lincoln or the amenities in Fall Brook, Air Park, and more. Open House Sunday 3/13, 3:00-4:30, or call your Agent to schedule your private showing!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Tracking Nebraska's next winter storm

Watch now: Tracking Nebraska's next winter storm

Snow will be falling across Nebraska Tuesday through Thursday. See when the worst is expected and how much snow will fall in our area in the latest video forecast from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.

Watch now: Nebraska winter storm update

Watch now: Nebraska winter storm update

Snow is coming down across western Nebraska this morning and will be pushing east throughout the day Wednesday. Check out the latest timing and expected snow amounts in our updated forecast video.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News