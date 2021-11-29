 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $245,000

Susan Buettner, M: 402-580-5041, susanb@lifestylesrealtygroup.com, https://www.realtyonegroupsterling.com - Who doesn't love a mid-century modern floorplan, with a new kitchen? With a new roof, new carpet, bathroom finishes, luxury vinyl plank, and paint, this home has the coolness of a mid-century with the benefits of new. What is also great is the backyard is amazing with space to entertain or run for hours. It also sits just a few steps outside Holmes Elementary or blocks over to Bryan East Hospital. With mature trees and distinctive windows and square edges, this home has character for days.

